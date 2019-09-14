Trying to define folk music is as difficult as it was for the Supreme Court justices to determine what is pornography. As the justices said, “You know what it is when you see it.”
And with folk music, you know it when you hear it.
Is it the music of the people? Of the working class?
Yes. Folk comes from the German word volk, which means people.
Can the song’s subject be about war?
Yes.
Can the tune’s topic be about work? Civil rights? Economic hardships? Love?
The answer to all of the above is yes and that’s why it’s so difficult to define this genre.
Woody Guthrie and Lead Belly were the primary folk singers and songwriters during the first half of the 20th century.
The Weavers, a folk quartet consisting of Pete Seegar, Lee Hays, Fred Hellerman and Ronnie Gilbert, were formed in Greenwich Village in New York City in November 1948. Gilbert served as the group’s female voice.
The Weavers enjoyed big-time success in 1950 when “Goodnight Irene” and “Tzena, Tzena, Tzena” rose to the top of the charts.
That success was short-lived as the group had to disband in 1952 because of McCarthyism, which falsely connected group members to the Communist Party and greatly limited their exposure.
They reunited in December 1955 to perform a sold-out concert at Carnegie Hall in New York. The event was so well-received that The Weavers scheduled another concert at Carnegie Hall, which was followed by a highly successful monthlong tour. They continued recording and performing concerts during the 1950s and 1960s.
Here is a breakdown of some of the folk groups who followed The Weavers:
THE KINGSTON TRIO, the forerunner of the 1950s folk music revival, reached No. 1 with “Tom Dooley” in November 1958. “Tom Dooley” was a century-old Blue Ridge Mountain song that originally was called “Ton Dula.”
Unlike most of the other folk groups, the Kingston Trio continued to produce hits. Their other Top 10 hit was “Rev. Mr. Black,” which climbed to No. 8 in 1963. They also scored with “M.T.A.,” “Greenback Dollar” and “A Worried Man.”
Overall, the Kingston Trio had 10 Top 40 hits.
After charting 11 Top 40 songs, five of which landed in the Top 10, PETER, PAUL & MARY finally hit No. 1 with the John Denver written tune “Leaving on a Jet Plane.” This was the last song the group recorded as a single.
The trio came close to No. 1 in 1963 when “Puff (The Magic Dragon)” and “Blowin’ in the Wind” both peaked at No. 2. Their other Top 10 hits were “If I Had a Hammer” in 1962, “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right” in 1963 and “I Dig Rock & Roll Music” in 1967.
THE BROTHERS FOUR, a quartet formed at the University of Washington, had their only Top 25 hit when the ballad “Greenfields” rose to No. 2 in 1960. It was blocked from going higher by Elvis Presley’s “Stuck on You.”
Five fraternity brothers from Wesleyan University in Connecticut — the HIGHWAYMEN — reached the top of the charts with “Michael” in 1961. This was their only Top 25 hit. The group disbanded in 1964.
“Michael” is a traditional folk tune that was sung by slaves living off the islands of Georgia who traveled to the mainland by boat to work on a plantation during the 1880s.
Led by Erik Daring, a former member of the Tarriers (“Banana Boat Song”), the ROOFTOP SINGERS, a group from New York, had their only smash in 1963 when “Walk Right In” topped the charts.
That was the group’s only Top 20 song.
BOB DYLAN, who wrote many of the hits performed by other groups, began his singing career in 1963 when “Subterranean Homesick Blues” reached the charts.
The Minnesota native had 12 Top 40 hits, including four that placed in the Top 10: “Like a Rolling Stone” and “Positively 4th Street” in 1965, “Rainy Day Woman No. 12 and 35” in 1966 and “Lay Lady Lay” in 1969.
New Yorker JOAN BAEZ managed to place two songs in the Top 40. “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down,” surged to No. 3 in 1971.
Although failing to notch one Top 10 hit, the NEW CHRISTY MINSTRELS had three in the Top 30: “Green, Green” and “Saturday Night” in 1963 and “Today” in 1964.
The group was founded and led by Randy Sparks. Among the others who sang with the New Christy Minstrels were Barry McGuire (“Eve of Destruction”), Kenny Rogers (“Lady” and “Islands in the Stream”) and Kim Carnes (“Bette Davis Eyes”).
Unlike most of the folk groups, the CHAD MITCHELL TRIO did a combination of traditional folk songs and satirical tunes such as “The John Birch Society.”
The group never placed a single in the Top 40, concentrating more on albums.
The LIMELITERS were formed in 1959 with Glenn Yarborough serving as the trio’s lead singer. The Limeliters are still performing today, although with different members.
They released more than 20 singles, none of which reached the Top 40. The Limeliters focused on recording albums, releasing more than 30.
The group was known for its rousing sounds such as “There’s a Meeting Here Tonight,” “City of New Orleans” and “A Dollar Down.”
Yarborough, who served as the group’s lead singer until 1963, had a Top 15 single in 1965 with “Baby the Rain Must Fall,” which came from the movie by the same name. It starred Lee Remick and Steve McQueen.
JUDY COLLINS managed to place five songs in the Top 40 from 1968 to 1977. Her only Top 10 tune was “Both Sides Now,” which rose to No. 8 in 1968. No others reached the Top 15.