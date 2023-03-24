The BBC has halted production on the latest series of motoring show "Top Gear" following an investigation into an accident that left co-host Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff injured.

Flintoff, who has fronted the popular show alongside Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness since 2019, was hospitalized last December when he was hurt while filming an episode at the Dunsfold Aerodrome track in Surrey, southern England.

