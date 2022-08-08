BBC soap legend June Spencer retires at age 103

In 1991, "The Archers" celebrated 40 years on the air with a special edition featuring the wedding of Peggy Archer, played by June Spencer, and Jack Woolley, played by Arnold Peters. June Spencer, the last original cast member of BBC Radio 4 drama "The Archers," has retired from the show after more than 70 years, at the age of 103.

 Michael Stephens/PA Images/Getty Images/FILE

The British soap legend, who played matriarch Peggy Woolley (formerly Archer), made her debut in the first-ever episode of the much-loved drama in 1951.

