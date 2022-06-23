...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS CONTINUE TODAY OVER SOUTHWEST AND
SOUTH CENTRAL GEORGIA...
This will be the hottest day of the ongoing heat wave, with
record-breaking triple-digit heat. Unseasonably low relative
humidity values of 22-30 percent are expected. A deeply mixed
layer will support very high dispersion and tall, well-developed
smoke columns if a fire generates enough heat.
Dead fuels will dry quickly. Live fuels will become stressed and
wilty.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether
you may burn outdoors. If possible, delay burning until next
week. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution.
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ TO 9 PM EDT
/8 PM CDT/ FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 108
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and Panhandle Florida.
* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/
this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 10 AM EDT /9
AM CDT/ to 9 PM EDT /8 PM CDT/ Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Beanie Feldstein engaged to girlfriend Bonnie Chance Roberts
There will be no raining on Beanie Feldstein's parade today: She's engaged!
The "Funny Girl" star shared pictures of the proposal from her longtime girlfriend Bonnie Chance Roberts on Instagram, writing "i do, bon."
The pictures included one of a shocked Feldstein reacting as Roberts is down on one knee. Others include group photos of family and friends who were on hand for the backyard proposal, including her brother Jonah Hill.
Feldstein and Roberts made their red carpet debut as a couple in December 2019.
According to a Vogue profile from earlier this year, Feldstein and Roberts met on the set of the 2019 film "How to Build a Girl," on which Roberts was a producer.
"Bon was the best thing that's ever happened to me. When something comes into your life and shifts the tectonic plates in such a crazy, incredible way— there's no question for me that I wasn't going to be open about it," Feldstein told the publication.
