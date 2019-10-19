BEAUFORT, S.C. — With a very easy drive, southwest Georgians can freefall into the beauty of South Carolina’s lowcountry.
Beaufort, South Carolina, is in the very heart of the Sea Islands. In historic Beaufort, antebellum architecture has been carefully preserved for the pleasure of the past and current generation and those to follow. The city is known for its scenic locations and unique look. Southern Living named Beaufort “Best Small Southern Town.” National Geographic Adventure listed Beaufort as a “Top 50 Adventure Town.”
Beaufort is the second-oldest city in South Carolina and was chartered in 1711. The city has played a prominent role in United States history. It is also located in close proximity to Parris Island and Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort.
Beaufort and the surrounding Sea Islands have festivals and events throughout the year to continuously intrigue and entertain visitors. A Taste of Beaufort Arts and Seafood Festival is held each year in May. The weekend features great food, music, entertainment, arts and crafts, a 5K walk/run and many more fun events to enjoy.
In July, there is the Annual Beaufort Water Festival. During the festival, the area becomes the location for one of the biggest outdoor events in the South. The festival is a huge community event for Beaufort. Attendees can see beauty queens, dance the night away, watch sailboat races, enjoy a parade and experience a ski show.
The Annual Beaufort Shrimp Festival is held in October and features grab-and-go fresh markets, live music, arts and crafts, and a 5K walk/run. The “Low Country Palette” Art Exhibit follows the shrimp festival and runs into November.
This Southern town has inviting coastal weather and a larger-than-life grasp on quality daily living. The area puts forth a lifestyle with a relaxing tempo, and yet has a thriving pulse for business. The day can be spent with some quality retail therapy in the downtown area’s abundant shopping venues. If gallery browsing is the thing that defines a relaxing afternoon, Beaufort’s downtown galleries are perfect to visit. The art on display is varied and beautiful to behold; there is something to appeal to everyone.
Visit during one of the city’s many events or stop over to enjoy the small city vibe. Beautiful Beaufort will not disappoint.