Bebe Rexha gives 'honest update' on her weight By Lisa Respers France, CNN Dec 28, 2021 Bebe Rexha is not feeling great this holiday season.The singer shared a video on her verified TikTok where she explained why."So it is the holidays and I know we're all supposed to be, like, merry and like, 'Yay, it's the holidays,' which Rexha said she has felt a little, but also a little down. "I think I am the heaviest I have ever been," she said. "I weighed myself just now and I don't feel comfortable sharing the weight cause I feel embarrassed."She appeared to tear up while talking about her body."I just feel disgusting, you know, like in my own body," Rexha said.The "Me, Myself, & I" singer has posted about body positivity in the past, including a video of herself wearing lingerie while the 2018 Nicki Minaj song "Good Form" played. But she now says feeling down about her body image has caused her to not post on social media as much."I don't feel good in my skin and when I don't feel good, I don't want to post," she said. "And that's really honestly the reason I haven't been posting in the last year or so as much as I used to."Despite that, Rexha still took time recently to encourage others who may be struggling this time of year."To the person who is feeling down this holiday season, you got this and you will get through," she wrote in a tweet. "Sending you love."The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 