Bebe Rexha rushed off stage after she was hit in the head by a phone

Bebe Rexha was rushed off stage on Sunday at her concert in New York City. Rexha is pictured here on the red carpet on May 25.

 Stefano Rellandini/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — Bebe Rexha was rushed off stage on Sunday at her concert in New York City after someone threw a cellphone that hit her in the head.

Rexa grabbed her face and fell to her knees, according to video of the incident shared by concertgoers on social media, while the crew at the Rooftop at Pier 17 rushed out to help her.

