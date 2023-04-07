Netflix makes an early bid for the year's juiciest new series with "Beef," a twisty, dark and stellar showcase for Steven Yeun and Ali Wong in which the escalating fallout from a road-rage encounter spirals out of control. Disarmingly funny and increasingly nasty, it should make everyone think twice before honking at that idiot stranger who just pulled out in front of you.

That's where it all begins for Danny Cho ("The Walking Dead's" Yeun), a struggling contractor working with his unambitious brother Paul (Young Mazino), after he nearly backs into Amy Lau (Ali Wong, impressively flexing her dramatic acting chops after a standup career, including the recent "Paper Girls"), a successful yuppie entrepreneur and mom on the verge of cashing in by selling her company to a wealthy art snob (Maria Bello).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags