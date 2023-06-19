Ben Affleck’s abs put on display by Jennifer Lopez in wild Father’s Day tribute

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the Los Angeles premiere of 'The Flash' earlier this month.

 Michael Tran/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — Father’s Day got wild when Jennifer Lopez shared a shirtless photo of husband Ben Affleck on her Instagram page on Sunday.

“Daddy appreciation post,” Lopez wrote in the caption next to a photo that showcased Affleck flexing his abs in the mirror while standing in what appears to be a bathroom.

