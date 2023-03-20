ben wynne.jpg

Ben Wynne

 Special Photo

EATONTON -- Whether you are a fan of the Allman Brothers Band, Little Richard, James Brown, Otis Redding or Jason Aldean, they all have one thing in common. They all spent time during their careers in Macon.

So did two of the members of R.E.M., saxophonist Rosa King, and poet/musician Sidney Lanier. There must be something in the water. You can now learn how Macon birthed way more than its share of world-famous musicians. And you can “dance the night away” to their music.

