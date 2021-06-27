The BET Awards, honoring Black excellence in entertainment and sports, are being presented Sunday.
See below for the full list of nominees with winners indicated in bold.
Album of the year
After Hours - The Weeknd
Blame It on Baby - DaBaby
Good News - Megan Thee Stallion
Heaux Tales - Jazmine Sullivan
King's Disease - Nas
Ungodly Hour - Chloe X Halle
Best female R&B / pop artist
Beyoncé
H.E.R. *WINNER
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
Summer Walker
SZA
Best male R&B / pop artist
6lack
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd
Best female hip hop artist
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Doja Cat
Megan Thee Stallion *WINNER
Latto
Saweetie
Best male hip hop artist
DaBaby
Drake
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
Best new artist
Coi Leray
Flo Milli
Giveon *WINNER
Jack Harlow
Latto
Pooh Shiesty
Best collaboration
Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion -- "WAP"
DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch -- "Rockstar"
DJ Khaled featuring Drake -- "Popstar"
Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne -- "Whats Poppin (Remix)"
Megan Thee Stallion featuring DaBaby -- "Cry Baby"
Pop Smoke featuring Lil Baby & DaBaby -- "For the Night"
Best group
21 Savage & Metro Boomin
Chloe X Halle
Chris Brown & Young Thug
City Girls
Migos
Silk Sonic *WINNER
Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award
Bebe Winans - "In Jesus Name"
CeCe Winans - "Never Lost"
H.E.R. - "Hold Us Together"
Kirk Franklin - "Strong God"
Marvin Sapp - "Thank You for It All"
Tamela Mann -- "Touch From You"
BET HER award
Alicia Keys featuring Khalid -- "So Done"
Brandy featuring Chance the Rapper -- "Baby Mama"
Bri Steves -- "Anti Queen"
Chloe X Halle -- "Baby Girl"
Ciara featuring Ester Dean -- "Rooted"
SZA -- "Good Days"
Viewer's choice award
Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion -- "WAP"
Chris Brown & Young Thug -- "Go Crazy"
DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch -- "Rockstar"
DJ Khaled featuring Drake -- "Popstar"
Drake featuring Lil Durk -- "Laugh Now Cry Later"
Lil Baby -- "The Bigger Picture"
Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé -- "Savage (Remix)"
Silk Sonic -- "Leave the Door Open"
Video of the year
Cardi B -- "Up"
Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion -- "WAP" *WINNER
Chloe X Halle -- "Do It"
Chris Brown & Young Thug -- "Go Crazy"
Drake featuring Lil Durk -- "Laugh Now Cry Later"
Silk Sonic -- "Leave the Door Open"
Video director of the year
Benny Boom
Bruno Mars & Florent Déchard
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Hype Williams
Best international act
Aya Nakamura (France)
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Emicida (Brazil)
Headie One (Uk)
Wizkid (Nigeria)
Young T & Bugsey (Uk)
Youssoupha (France)
Best movie
"Coming 2 America"
"Judas and the Black Messiah"
"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
"One Night in Miami"
"Soul"
"The United States Vs. Billie Holiday"
Best actress
Andra Day *WINNER
Angela Bassett
Issa Rae
Jurnee Smollett
Viola Davis
Zendaya
Best actor
Aldis Hodge
Chadwick Boseman
Damson Idris
Daniel Kaluuya
Eddie Murphy
Lakeith Stanfield
Youngstars award
Alex R. Hibbert
Ethan Hutchison
Lonnie Chavis
Marsai Martin
Michael Epps
Storm Reid
Sportswoman of the year award
A'ja Wilson
Candace Parker
Claressa Shields
Naomi Osaka *WINNER
Serena Williams
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Sportsman of the year award
Kyrie Irving
Lebron James *WINNER
Patrick Mahomes
Russell Westbrook
Russell Wilson
Stephen Curry
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.