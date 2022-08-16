After six seasons building toward Saul Goodman's foreshadowed fall, "Better Call Saul" presented its final chapter, faced with the burdensome expectations raised by its Emmy-winning predecessor, "Breaking Bad." Adding callbacks from that series and building on its own run, the show delivered a thoughtful contemplation of what transformed the title character, and whether there was any path to redemption.

Never exactly a racehorse in terms of pacing, the extra-long finale continued to pursue the show's slow-and-steady strategy, which this season included an entire episode seemingly devoted to one drop-dead-funny sight gag inside a department store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.