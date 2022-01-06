Betty White's funeral will be private, but you can still celebrate her life By Lisa Respers France, CNN Jan 6, 2022 Jan 6, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The service arrangements for Betty White will be private, her friend and agent Jeff Witjas told CNN Thursday.Witjas said the beloved actress, who died last week at the age of 99, didn't want people making a fuss over her in life and that will be the case in death."The arrangements are being handled privately and that was Betty's wish," Witjas said.Instead he said those wishing to honor her to are encouraged to donate to some of her favorite organizations, including Actors and Animals for Others, The Aquarium of the Pacific, Guide Dogs For the Blind, The Los Angeles Zoo, Monterey Bay Aquarium, Tree People, and the Wildlife Learning Center. "If someone has a desire to do something in her honor, you can support or donate to one or more of her favorite charities or even donate to a local animal charity of your choice," Witjas said.White was well known for her animal activism.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Betty White Celebrities Funerals Jeff Witjas Cable News Network Zoology Company Work Commerce Arrangement Animal Actress Funeral More Entertainment Albany Herald Entertainment Cancer-stricken mom takes out Times Square billboard to help her daughter find love By Marianne GarveyUpdated 36 min ago 0 +2 Arts & Entertainment Renewed TV Shows 2022: Find Out Which Series Will Return for Another Season TV Insider Staff, TV InsiderUpdated 25 min ago 0 +2 Arts & Entertainment Canceled TV Shows 2022: Which of Your Favorite Series Are Coming to an End? TV Insider Staff, TV InsiderUpdated 25 min ago 0 Arts & Entertainment ‘All Creatures Great and Small’ Breakout Nicholas Ralph on Season 2’s Push-Pull Diane Snyder, TV Insider 2 hrs ago 0 Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Albany Eats Sign up for Albany Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in the Albany area sprinkled with recipes. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Trending Recipes Help Wanted Obituaries Virginia Slocumb Welfare Jan 6, 2022 Virginia Slocumb Welfare of Augusta, Georgia, passed away peac… Benjamin Bright Shellhass Jan 2, 2022 Benjamin Bright Shellhaas, 23, of Athens, Georgia passed away … William Elzie Register Jan 2, 2022 William Elzie Register, 95, of Tifton passed away Saturday, Ja… » More Obituaries Latest e-Edition Albany Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest News Crossroads Quilt Guild donates quilts to hospice, homeless veteran’s child COVID cases spike as students return to public schools TOM PURCELL: Warily eyeing the new year Cancer-stricken mom takes out Times Square billboard to help her daughter find love » More News Trending Recipes Latest Albany Herald classified ads Garage Multi-family Yard Sale Sat., 1/8 @ 8AM 124 W. Doublegate Multi-family Yard Sale Sat., 1/8 @ 8AM 124 W. Doublegate … Garage Multi-family Yard Sale Sat., 1/8 @ 8AM Multi-family Yard Sale Sat., 1/8 @ 8AM 124 W. Doublegate Drive Garage Estate Downsizing Sale by Rita Strickland This is a beautiful Estate Downsizing Sale by Rita Strickland This is a beaut… » More classified ads Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesA record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in NovemberTornado Watch for southwest Georgia expiresBenjamin Bright ShellhassLegal challenge filed after Kemp signs new district maps into lawAhmaud Arbery's killers sentenced to life in prison for 25-year-old Black man's murder'Nutty' Lee County business is for the birdsPhoebe Board approves $140 million expansion planPair of single-vehicle crashes result in one death, one with serious injuriesMiddle, south Georgia law enforcement agencies land federal grants'Put the chain on them': Operation New Year brings 143 criminal counts against Purps gang Images Videos CollectionsCities with the most expensive homes in Albany, Georgia metro areaPHOTOS: Monroe vs. Bainbridge BasketballCounties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in GeorgiaGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, Jan. 7-9Most rural counties in GeorgiaTheir last holiday season... These stars passed away in over Christmas and New Year'sIn memoriam: The stars we lost in 2021...10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — Jan. 3‘I still have side effects’: Celebrities who have opened up about their COVID-19 experiencesBest colleges in Georgia Newspaper Ads Join the Conversation greybeige said: Biden "hopes" for alot of things but he has no clue how to make them happen. View more greybeige said: And who is "we"? Don't you mean "I"? View more greybeige said: Also known as "passing the buck" View more >> More recent comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.