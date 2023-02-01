Beyoncé announces 'Renaissance' tour

Superstar singer, Beyonce Knowles pictured in April 14, 2018 in California has announced her eagerly awaited “Renaissance World Tour."

 Larry Busacca/Getty Images

This is not a drill: Beyoncé is heading on tour.

On Wednesday superstar singer announced her eagerly awaited "Renaissance World Tour" is coming with a post on her verified Instagram account.

