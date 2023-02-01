Beyoncé announces 'Renaissance' tour

Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High near 75F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Superstar singer, Beyonce Knowles pictured in April 14, 2018 in California has announced her eagerly awaited “Renaissance World Tour."
This is not a drill: Beyoncé is heading on tour.
On Wednesday superstar singer announced her eagerly awaited "Renaissance World Tour" is coming with a post on her verified Instagram account.
According to her official site, the tour will kick off in May at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden and wind through Europe before hitting Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia in July.
The dates currently isted have the tour wrapping up in September at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
"Renaissance," the Grammy winner's seventh album, dropped to much acclaim in July and her devoted fan base, the Bey Hive, has been waiting on word of a tour since then.
Her last worldwide tour was "On the Run II" in 2018, which featured her and her husband, Rapper Jay-Z, on 48 stops across North America and Europe.
Speculation that a new tour announcement was coming reached a fevered pitch after Beyoncé recently performed an private concert at the Atlantis The Royal resort in Dubai.
Her "Renaissance" album is up for several Grammy Awards, taking place Sunday in Los Angeles.
A receipt was sent to your email.