Beyoncé has a birthday wish she’s asking concertgoers to fulfill

Beyoncé performs onstage during the "Renaissance World Tour" at MetLife Stadium on July 29 in New Jersey.

 Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

(CNN) — Queen Bey turns 42 on September 4 and has a little “birthday wish” she would like attendees of her “Renaissance” tour to fulfill.

Beyoncé recently posted her desire on the Instagram stories portion of her verified Instagram as well as on her official site.

