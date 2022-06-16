...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT /11 AM CDT/
TODAY TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values of 108 to 112 F.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and Big Bend and Panhandle Florida.
* WHEN...From noon EDT /11 AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
We don't know much about Beyoncé's next project, but we do know that it's coming.
Tidal, the streaming service purchased by her husband Jay-Z in 2015, tweeted a hint on Thursday.
"Beyoncé RENAISSANCE July 29," the post reads.
Her social media account bios also contained the same information as does her website.
Those visiting the store on her site are able to pre-order "Renaissance" box sets including a CD, a t-shirt and a 28-page booklet.
As with all things Beyoncé, the possibility of hearing new music from the superstar has stirred massive excitement on social media.
Beyoncé's last visual album, "Black Is King," released in 2020 as a companion project to her curated album "The Lion King: The Gift." She voiced the character of Nala in Disney's 2019 "Lion King" remake.
Her last full length album was "Lemonade" in 2016.
