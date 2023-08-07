...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 111
expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 114 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM
EDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Tuesday
morning through Tuesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on
relatives and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.
&&
Beyoncé’s tour paid $100,000 to extend DC Metro hours after weather delayed show
(CNN) — Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” tour paid $100,000 to keep all 98 Metro stations in the Washington, DC, area open for an extra hour after Sunday’s show at the outdoor FedExField venue was delayed because of heavy rain and lightning, a news release from the transit authority said.
“Due to inclement weather that may delay the start of tonight’s Renaissance World Tour at FedExField, Metro will extend the last train by an extra hour beyond the extended closing previously announced,” the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said in a statement.