Beyoncé teams with Megan Thee Stallion on 'Savage' remix for charity

What do you get when you combine two superstar Houston natives who are currently at the top of their music genres?

You get a fire remix, the proceeds of which will go to Covid-19 relief for their hometown.

Beyoncé has hopped on a remix of rapper Megan Thee Stallion's viral hit "Savage."

The original song has become a favorite of social media with a dance challenge to go along with its "classy, bougie, ratchet" lyrics.

Megan Thee Stallion announced the song's release Wednesday on her verified Instagram account.

She also tweeted about the remix shooting to the top of the Apple Music chart.

Proceeds of the single will go to the Bread of Life, a disaster relief organization working to provide meals to Houston families during the pandemic.

Beyoncé lets it be known she's down with all that's happening in pop culture right now with her lyrics "Hips Tik Tok when I dance/On that Demon Time/She might star and OnlyFans."

OnlyFans is a paid subscription platform, which has become known for its adult and NSFW content. The company responded to Bey's shoutout in a statement to Rolling Stone.

"Beyonce, and any artist, are welcome to join OnlyFans at any time to foster a deeper connection with their fans," the statement read.