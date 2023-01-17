Revivals seldom come less ambitious than "Night Court," which brings back multi-Emmy winner John Larroquette from the original series, in a show that does little to reflect the passage of time. There's plenty of nostalgia in the concept and execution, which doesn't make much of a case for sticking around beyond the premiere.

Drafting talent from a more recent sitcom hit, "The Big Bang Theory's" Melissa Rauch stars as Abby Stone, the daughter of the character the late Harry Anderson played way back when, who takes over his old job as a night-court judge. (Another original cast member, Markie Post, died in 2021.)

Tags