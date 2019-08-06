NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Cole Swindell, who is celebrating five years as a recording artist, recently premiered the video for his current Top 15 and rising hit single “Love You Too Late” on-air at CMT and online at YouTube Music. CMT also premiered the video on its high-profile billboard in the heart of Times Square in New York City (owned by parent company Viacom) at noon and showed it again at 5 p.m. YouTube Music also featured and played the high-energy video “Love You Too Late” on its larger than life billboard in Times Square.
Swindell continues to rack up accolades, sales and hits ... and now finds his music featured on not one but two high-profile billboards in the heart of New York City — Times Square.
“Love You Too Late,” is currently making its way up the country charts. The hit, from his No. 1-selling third album “All of It,” was written by Swindell, Sylvester’s Michael Carter and Brandon Kinney. The video was directed by Sam Siske.
Swindell released his debut album on Warner Music Nashville in 2014, and the album’s debut single, “Chillin’ It,” not only became his first No. 1 single from his now certified Platinum self-titled debut album, but also became his first million-selling song. In the five short years since his debut, the proud Georgia native has given fans some of the biggest songs that have defined country music over the past five years including, not only his debut “Chillin’ It,” but “Ain’t Worth The Whiskey,” “Let Me See Ya Girl,” “Middle of a Memory,” his billion audience-reaching “You Should Be Here” and his most recent Grammy/ACM-nominated “Break Up In The End,” to name a few. Additionally, Swindell has made a priority of keeping fans engaged with releasing new music digitally and directly to them with his “Down Home Sessions” series of EPs.
In celebration of his five years, the rising superstar kicked off the summer with the release of a new song from the upcoming EP “Down Home Sessions V.” He is releasing five songs, one song each month for five months. He has released two thus far, including the June release of “Drinkin’ Hours” and the July release of “All Nighter.”
Swindell has released a “Down Home Sessions” EP (I, II, III, IV) in each of the years since he became a recording artist and supported each with four sold-out Down Home Tours.
In the FIVE years since the release of his debut album on Warner Music Nashville, Swindell has toured with the biggest superstars in country music, including Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, Dierks Bentley and officially became a headliner on his own “Reason To Drink” tours in 2018. Swindell has sold out all four of his “Down Home” tours in support of the “Down Home Sessions I, II, III, IV.”
The Bronwood native has racked up an impressive and incomparable record-breaking eight No. 1 singles (the only solo artist in the history of the Country Aircheck/Mediabase to top the charts with his first seven singles); 10 No. 1 singles as a songwriter; one 1 billion-plus audience-reaching single (“You Should Be Here”), eight Platinum singles; a Platinum-certified debut album (“Cole Swindell”); a Gold-certified sophomore album (“You Should Be Here”) and more than 1 billion on-demand streams as well as numerous songwriting honors and awards.
He’s been named the NSAI Songwriter/Artist of the Year (2016), winning two CMA Triple Play Awards in both 2015 (as the only performer to claim the title) and again in 2016 (for penning three No. 1 songs in a 12-month span) and Music Row’s Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year during his debut (2015) with celebrated songwriting credits that included not only his own hits, but “This Is How We Roll” by Florida Georgia Line, “Get Me Some of That” by Thomas Rhett, and several songs with Luke Bryan, including his No. 1 single “Roller Coaster.” Swindell’s own seven No. 1 singles include “Chillin’ It,” “Hope You Get Lonely Tonight,” “Ain’t Worth The Whiskey,” “Let Me See Ya Girl,” “You Should Be Here,” “Middle of a Memory” and “Flatliner.”
Rising superstar Swindell is on the road with his friend and headliner Luke Bryan for their “Sunset Repeat Tour.” EMI/32 Bridge Entertainment recording artist Jon Langston and DJ Rock are also on the tour.