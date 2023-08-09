‘Big Brother’ star Luke Valentine ousted from show after using racial slur

Luke Valentine was a cast member on "Big Brother 25."

 Sonja Flemming/CBS/Getty Images

(CNN) — Luke Valentine has been kicked off of “Big Brother 25” after using the n-word on Tuesday night’s live feed.

“Luke violated the BIG BROTHER code of conduct and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur. He has been removed from the house,” CBS and the show’s producers said in a statement emailed to CNN. “His departure will be addressed in Thursday night’s show.”

