Bill Russell is often shortchanged by those lists of the greatest NBA players, so leave it to fellow all-stars of his era Bill Bradley ("The smartest player that ever played the game") and Jerry West ("We're never going to see a winner like that again") to appropriately eulogize him in "Bill: Russell Legend," a two-part Netflix documentary that covers the Boston Celtics great's triumphs on the court, and activism off of it.

Directed by Sam Pollard ("MLK/FBI"), with Corey Stoll narrating and Jeffrey Wright reading from Russell's memoirs when not using the center's own voice, it's a wonderfully well-rounded look at what made Russell such a dominating player, and how the same determination manifested itself when he refused to sit idly by amid the overt racism of the times.

