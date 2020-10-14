Billboard Music Awards 2020: See Who Won

The Billboard Music Awards are taking place Wednesday with Kelly Clarkson as the host.
Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish lead with the most nominations.
A full list of nominees follows. Winners will be updated throughout the night.
Top Artist
Billie Eilish
Jonas Brothers
Khalid
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Top Billboard 200 Album
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go, Billie Eilish
Lover, Taylor Swift
Free Spirit, Khalid
Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone
Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande
Top Hot 100 Song
"Someone You Loved," Lewis Capaldi
"bad guy," Billie Eilish
"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
"Truth Hurts," Lizzo
"Señorita," Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Top Male Artist
DaBaby
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Top Female Artist
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group
BTS
Dan + Shay
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco
Top New Artist
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Roddy Ricch
Billboard Chart Achievement Award
Mariah Carey
Luke Combs
Lil Nas X
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Drake
Billie Eilish
Khalid
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Top Streaming Songs Artist
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Top Song Sales Artist
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Top Radio Songs Artist
Jonas Brothers
Khalid
Lizzo
Shawn Mendes
Post Malone
Top Social Artist
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
GOT7
Ariana Grande
Top Touring Artist
Elton John
Metallica
Pink
Rolling Stones
Ed Sheeran
Top R&B Artist
Chris Brown
Khalid
Lizzo
Summer Walker
The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist
Chris Brown
Khalid
The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist
Beyoncé
Lizzo
Summer Walker
Top R&B Tour
B2K
Janet Jackson
Khalid
Top Rap Artist
DaBaby
Juice Wrld
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
Top Rap Male Artist
DaBaby
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Top Rap Female Artist
Cardi B
City Girls
Megan Thee Stallion
Top Rap Tour
Drake
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Top Country Artist
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Dan + Shay
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett
Top Country Male Artist
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Top Country Female Artist
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Top Country Duo/Group
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Top Country Tour
Eric Church
Florida Georgia Line
George Strait
Top Rock Artist
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
Tame Impala
Tool
Twenty One Pilots
Top Rock Tour
Elton John
Metallica
Rolling Stones
Top Latin Artist
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
Avicii
The Chainsmokers
DJ Snake
Illenium
Marshmello
Top Christian Artist
Lauren Daigle
Elevation Worship
For King & Country
Hillsong United
Kanye West
Top Gospel Artist
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tasha Cobbs
Sunday Service Choir
Kanye West
Top Billboard 200 Album
Billie Eilish "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?"
Ariana Grande "Thank U, Next"
Khalid "Free Spirit"
Post Malone "Hollywood's Bleeding"
Taylor Swift "Lover"
Top Soundtrack
Aladdin
Descendants 3
Frozen II
K-12, Melanie Martinez
The Dirt, Motley Crue
Top R&B Album
Homecoming: The Live Album, Beyoncé
Changes, Justin Bieber
Indigo, Chris Brown
Free Spirit, Khalid
Over It, Summer Walker
Top Rap Album
Kirk, DaBaby
Death Race For Love, Juice Wrld
Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone
Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch
So Much Fun, Young Thug
Top Country Album
Experiment, Kane Brown
What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs
GIRL, Maren Morris
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
If I Know Me, Morgan Wallen
Top Rock Album
III, The Lumineers
We Are Not Your Kind, Slipknot
The Slow Rush, Tame Impala
Fear Inoculum, Tool
Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend
Top Latin Album
Oasis, J Balvin and Bad Bunny
Gangalee, Farruko
11:11, Maluma
Utopia, Romeo Santos
Suenos, Sech
