NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Four-time Entertainer of the Year and “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan reigns as Billboard’s Top Country Artist of the 2010s, the magazine announced recently. Based on the Billboard charts, Bryan ranks at the top by placing 11 No. 1s on the weekly Hot Country Songs chart and nine No. 1s on the Top Country Albums chart during the last decade.
Bryan began 2020 with his annual “Crash My Playa” destination concert event weekend in Mexico in January followed by the launch of his Two Lane American Golden Lager beer this spring, both prior to the pandemic. But 2020’s first big challenge came as the “American Idol” season was already under way. After extensive consideration for the health and safety of everyone involved in the show, “Idol” continued virtually through its season finale in May from the homes of the hosts, judges, and contestants. Filming for the 2021 season began this August and has also seen production adaptations due to COVID-19.
Bryan’s originally planned 2020 “Proud To Be Right Here” Tour was pushed into 2021 and his “Born Here Live Here Die Here album release moved from April to August this year. The project was released through a wide variety of virtual media appearances and television performances beginning with his first pre-taped performance for “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” in early summer, performing “Build Me A Daddy.”
More appearances followed, including the 2020 Summer Citi Music Series on “Today,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” “Watch What Happens Live,” “Opry Live,” “Circle Sessions: Luke Bryan,” “People Now,” “Access Hollywood,” “E! News,” “Entertainment Tonight,” “Extra,” “CMT HOT 20” as well as a special themed CMT Hot 25 show to honor Brian accomplishing his 25th No. 1 single in 2020.
The artist also appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” at the request of friend Jason Derulo, who was guest hosting the show this summer. On “Good Morning America,” Bryan surprised a young coach and Luke fan, assuring him that he would not lose his job due to cutbacks caused by the pandemic because funding was raised for his mentoring/coaching program. The country superstar also appeared on “Fine Brothers Entertainment,” “Barstool Sports,” “Delish,” “Adam Carolla Show,” “Rachel Hollis” and “Good Mythical Morning” and launched his own Apple radio station this year, “Party Barn Radio.”
Additional performances in 2020 included the ACM Awards and the CMT Awards, where Bryan took home the trophy for “One Margarita” as the Male Artist of the Year video. The song has garnered more than 244 million streams, and the video has seen nearly 27 million views on YouTube.
In November, Bryan was a part of the Doobie Brothers Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction, and he was again part of ABC’s CMA Awards special, “Country Strong 2020: Countdown To The CMA Awards,” as Robin Roberts presented a look at the year that changed the country and the country music community.
Bryan will begin 2021 with “American Idol” premiering February 14.
