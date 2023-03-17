Billie Eilish has made a surprise acting debut in an episode of Donald Glover's new thriller series, "Swarm."

The seven-part series, which arrived on Prime Video on Friday, stars Dominique Fishback as Dre, a tormented young woman whose obsession with pop star Ni'Jah takes a violent turn. The show, which explores the dark side of stan culture, features a star-studded cast including singer Chloe Bailey, "Snowfall" star Damson Idris and actor Rickey Thompson.

Tags