The late Carrie Fisher was honored by her daughter Billie Lourd and "Star Wars" co-star Mark Hamill on Thursday in a ceremony unveiling her posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The ceremony took place on May the 4th, widely known as "Star Wars" day, which The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce on Thursday also declared "Carrie Fisher Day" in Hollywood as Fisher's star was unveiled.

