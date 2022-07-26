'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' already gets a soundtrack

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 92F. Winds light and variable..
Mainly clear skies. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: July 26, 2022 @ 12:39 pm
A three-track prologue soundtrack has already been released in anticipation of Marvel's upcoming sequel, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."
Nigerian artist Tems sings a cover of Bob Marley's "No Woman, No Cry," "A Body, A Coffin" by Amaarae and "Soy" by Santa Fe Klan also feature on the album.
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" stars Lupita Nyong'o, Michaela Coel, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba, Tenoch Huerta and Dominique Thorne.
"Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman died in August 2020 after a battle with colon cancer that he kept private.
The new movie will be released in theaters nationwide on Nov. 11.
Hear the Tems song below:
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
KENNYS HOME REPAIR. REPAIRS & REMODELING, Pressure Wa…
LAWN SERVICE Licensed/Bonded. Call Today 229-432-5721 (no text)
NEED INSULATION? Southern Commercial Materials, Inc Licen…
greybeige
said:
View more
This must surely be not true. It's against the Law for felons to possess a gun.
Let's see.....Democrats promising to give away money to voters if elected. Sounds like same ol' same ol'.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.