Blake Lively also dropped some baby news on Super Bowl Sunday

Blake Lively, here in Beverly Hills, California, in 2022, posted Sunday a photo of her post-baby body.

 Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Leave it to Blake Lively to give us a baby unannouncement.

While the world has been chatting about Rihanna's pregnancy reveal during her Super Bowl halftime performance, Lively just very casually posted a photo of her post-baby body.

