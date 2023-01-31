mass choir.jpg

Frederick Shorter and the Blakely Mass Choir will fill Howard Auditorium with gospel music as part of its First Tuesday performance on Feb. 7.

 Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON – An electric night of soul-filled gospel music is expected to bring the crowd to its feet as Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College presents “A Night of Choral Singing” featuring Frederick Shorter and the Blakely Mass Choir as part of the First Tuesday Concert Series. The Feb. 7 concert will begin at 7 p.m. at ABAC’s Howard Auditorium.

The choir was founded in 1989 by Shorter, who continues to lead the group as its director. Shorter is an ordained minister of music, as are all the musicians who perform with the choir. In 2015, the choir released its first CD of original music, all written and arranged by Shorter.

