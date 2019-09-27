Blind Paralympian sprinter to compete in 'Dancing on Ice' TV skating contest

A Scottish Paralympian has announced that she will be the first blind contestant on the British TV show "Dancing on Ice" when it returns to screens next year.
Libby Clegg, who won two gold medals at the Rio Paralympics in 2016, in the 100 and 200 meters T11 sprint, told the BBC's "Victoria Derbyshire" program that she would take part in the 2020 season of the show, which pairs celebrities and professional skaters.
Clegg, who gave birth to her first child just five months ago, is currently training for the World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai in November. She also hopes to compete in the Tokyo Paralympics next year.
She told the BBC: "After Rio, I obviously achieved my ultimate goal...and I thought 'What else can I do?'
"This opportunity came about and I just couldn't pass it up, to be honest. I love challenging myself and experiencing new things."
Clegg admitted that she has only skated "a couple of times," describing herself as "okay" at the sport. She said she will have to build a trusting relationship with her skating partner, much like she does in running -- on the track, she competes blindfolded and is attached by her wrist to a guide runner.
On Friday morning, the athlete shared the news on her Twitter page: "Well, it's finally been announced! I'll be swapping my sprint spikes for ice skates in the coming months! Hopefully skating my way to success on the ice rink too."
Clegg has Stargardt's Macular Dystrophy, an eye condition that means she is registered blind.