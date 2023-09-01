Blink-182 postpones concerts in Europe as Travis Barker returns stateside for ‘urgent family matter’

Travis Barker of Blink-182 performing at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival on April 24.

 Amy Harris/Invision/AP

(CNN) — Travis Barker has had to put family first instead of continuing to tour with his rock band Blink-182.

The band announced on its verified Instagram Story on Friday that “due to an urgent family matter,” their drummer Barker “has had to return home to the States.”

