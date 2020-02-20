ALBANY -- Blippi and his friends are coming to Albany.
Children's YouTube sensation Blippi has announced additional stops on his North American tour of cities with a date at the Albany Civic Center on June 3. "Blippi the Musical" is set to bring the energetic and educational children's character from the digital screen to the stage.
Tickets for the show, which is designed to enthrall all ages with singing, dancing and new friends, go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.
Blippi's first tour is bringing to life the character's antics with a uniquely fun, interactive family-friendly show. Blippi's one-of-a-kind take on the world appeals to kids of all ages. He has taught millions of children their colors, letters and to count on the digital screen. He is one of the most popular YouTubers worldwide with 7.4 million followers and more than 200 million views per month. His audience spans 139 countries.
Tickets will be available at Ticketmaster.com and at the Georgia's Own Credit Union Box Office at the Albany Civic Center. By visiting blippithemusical.com, fans can take advantage of one-of-a-kind meet-and-greet packages.
