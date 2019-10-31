VALDOSTA -- That big blue sky has no ceiling, no boundaries, just infinite space to perform. And perform and they do. America's Blue Angels command their own piece of sky-high perfection as they daringly perform for mesmerized Earth-bound crowds below.
For 72 years, America's airmen have defended this country and its citizens, preserving the American way of life. To show appreciation for community support, Moody Air Force Base in Valdosta opens its doors for two days Saturday and Sunday for a celebration to showcase some of the best aerial displays our country has to offer.
The event will be free and open to the public. Base gates open at 8:30 a.m., and air show gates open at 9 a.m. on both show days.
Headliners will be the world famous Blue Angels. This aerobatic flight demonstration squadron was originally formed in 1946. These precision airmen fly the elite F/A 18 Hornet jets. These jets are built to fly at nearly twice the speed of sound, Mach 1.8. The pilots slow down to 620 miles per hour to avoid breaking the sound barrier over populated areas.
How are these planes transported to a show location? The home base for the jets is Pensacola, Fla., so they either fly out show planes 1-6 from that location to a show or from the location of a previous show.
The Blue Angels are a precision flight demonstration team, but all are combat-trained and combat-ready. While flying as part of the demonstration team, the aerobatic display is their only assignment. The planes that the team flies are some of the oldest Hornets in inventory.
During an aerial display, the planes are sometimes flown as close as 18 inches from each other. The Diamond 360 maneuver, during which the planes maintain an 18-inch wing tip-to-canopy separation is truly breathtaking to watch.
In addition to the headliners, the show will include multiple demonstrations. The F-22 Heritage Demo Team, Smoke N Thunder jet truck, and the Wings of Blue Parachute Team will perform for the crowd's viewing pleasure. There will be opportunities for the visitors to interact with the aircrew and view static displays such as the A-10C Thunderbolt II, HH-60G Pave Hawk, B-29 Superfortress FIFI, and HC-130J Combat King LL, to list a few.