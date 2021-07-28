...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ TO 7 PM EDT
/6 PM CDT/ THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values of at least 108 expected.
* WHERE...Southeast Alabama, south-central Georgia, the Florida
Panhandle, and portions of the Florida Big Bend.
* WHEN...From 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ to 7 PM EDT /5 PM CDT/
Thursday. Additional advisories will likely be needed again on
Friday and Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is
expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity
will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are
possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned
room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and
neighbors.
Take extra precautions, if you work or spend time outside.
When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor
work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration
recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air
conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved
to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 9
1 1.
&&
1 of 2
Bob Odenkirk became a household name for his role in "Breaking Bad."
Bob Odenkirk appears as defense attorney Jimmy McGill -- AKA Saul Goodman -- in "Better Call Saul." Odenkirk was rushed to the hospital after collapsing on set on July 27, the TMZ entertainment website reported.
As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery.
Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery.
1 of 2
Bob Odenkirk became a household name for his role in "Breaking Bad."
Eduardo Parra/Getty Images
Bob Odenkirk appears as defense attorney Jimmy McGill -- AKA Saul Goodman -- in "Better Call Saul." Odenkirk was rushed to the hospital after collapsing on set on July 27, the TMZ entertainment website reported.
Bob Odenkirk, star of hit TV shows "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul," is in stable condition "after experiencing a heart related incident" that caused him to collapse on set, the actor's representatives said Wednesday.
Odenkirk was shooting "Better Call Saul" in New Mexico when he collapsed, TMZ, who first reported the incident, said.
In a statement, the Odenkirks thanked the medical staff looking after the actor, as well as fans for their outpouring of support.
"Better Call Saul" is currently in production for its sixth season. It is a prequel to the AMC crime series "Breaking Bad," which introduced Odenkirk as Saul Goodman, the criminal defense attorney for the show's protagonist, Walter White, played by Bryan Cranston.
According to TMZ sources, "Odenkirk went down, and was immediately surrounded by crew members who called an ambulance."
Michael McKean, who plays his brother, Chuck, in the series, was one of many wishing the actor well on social media. "Sending huge love to our @mrbobodenkirk. You got this, brother," McKean tweeted.
Odenkirk co-created and co-starred in the HBO sketch comedy series "Mr. Show with Bob and David." He has won two Emmy awards and received 16 nominations, including nine for his work on "Better Call Saul."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.