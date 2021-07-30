...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT /6 PM CDT/ THIS
EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ TO
8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Peak heat index values of 108 to 112 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and Taylor county of the Florida Big Bend.
* WHEN...From 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ to 7 PM EDT /6 PM CDT/ this
evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety
and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest
breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome
by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat
stroke is an emergency, call 9 1 1.
An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of
dangerously hot temperatures will occur. The combination of hot
temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a DANGEROUS
SITUATION in which heat illnesses are likely. Drink plenty of
fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and
check up on relatives and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Bob Odenkirk thanks fans for 'outpouring of love' following health scare
Bob Odenkirk thanked his fans on Friday after his health scare earlier this week.
The actor tweeted, "Hi. It's Bob. Thank you. To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It's overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much."
Odenkirk collapsed while shooting "Better Call Saul" in New Mexico in what his representatives said it was "a heart related incident" to CNN on Wednesday. In a second tweet, Odenkirk said he had a "small heart attack."
"Better Call Saul," currently in production for its sixth and final season, is a prequel to the AMC crime series "Breaking Bad," which ran for five seasons between 2008 and 2013. "Breaking Bad" introduced Odenkirk as Saul Goodman, the criminal defense attorney for the show's protagonist, Walter White, played by Bryan Cranston.
Cranston and another "Breaking Bad" co-star, Aaron Paul, expressed their support for Odenkirk on social media. Paul wrote on Instagram, "I love you my friend" alongside a photo of Odenkirk.
Cranston asked fans on his Instagram page to "take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way."
For his role as Saul Goodman, Odenkirk has been nominated for four Golden Globe Awards and four Primetime Emmy Awards.
He has previously served as a writer for "Saturday Night Live," and co-created and co-starred in the HBO sketch comedy series "Mr. Show with Bob and David."
