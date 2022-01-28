...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EST /1 AM CST/ TO
11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Minimum wind chills
ranging from 10 to 20 degrees.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and the Big Bend and Panhandle of Florida.
* WHEN...From 2 AM EST /1 AM CST/ to 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/
Saturday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills could result in
hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will
combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can
occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and
gloves.
&&
Weather Alert
...HARD FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
SUNDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 22 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and the Big Bend and Panhandle of Florida.
* WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing
&&
Bob Saget's daughter shares heartfelt tribute to her dad
Bob Saget's daughter wrote a touching tribute to honor her late father, who died earlier this month at age 65.
Lara Saget, the second of Saget's three daughters, shared her thoughts on Instagram Thursday, writing that she felt so loved by her father and that she was grateful to have had him in her life.
"To anyone afraid to love, Unconditional love is the greatest of gifts," she wrote. "My dad loved with everything he had. He had so many reasons to be scared to love. So many loved ones kept dropping the body," she continued. "Instead of being scared, he loved more. I am beyond grateful to receive and to give that love."
"Love completely and be kind. Of all the lessons he taught me, these feel the biggest," she added, along with sharing a black-and-white photo of herself with her dad.
Kelly Rizzo, the late comedian's wife, commented on the post, writing, "I love you forever, Lara."
"Full House" star Dave Coulier's wife, Melissa wrote, "I love you so much!"
Along with Coulier, "Full House" cast including John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Lori Loughlin, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen wrote their own tribute to Saget.
"Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family," the statement read. "Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob. He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly. We ask in Bob's honor, hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.