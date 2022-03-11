...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST/ TO 7 PM
EST /6 PM CST/ SATURDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures ranging from the mid 20s to lower 30s are
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and Big Bend and Panhandle Florida.
* WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 1 AM EST /midnight CST/ to
7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ Saturday. For the Freeze Watch, from
Saturday evening through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are
expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for
any length of time are possible. Use extra caution when driving,
especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor
objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost and
freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation
and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
&&
Bobbie Nelson, musician and Willie Nelson's beloved sister, dead at 91
Musician Bobbie Nelson, a pianist, bandmate and the beloved sister of singer Willie Nelson, has died at the age of 91.
Nelson posted a heartfelt statement about his sister's passing to his Instagram late Thursday.
"From The Nelson Family: Bobbie Nelson passed away this morning, peacefully and surrounded by family," the statement read. "Her elegance, grace, beauty and talent made this world a better place. She was the first member of Willie's band, as his pianist and singer. Our hearts are broken and she will be deeply missed. But we are so lucky to have had her in our lives. Please keep her family in your thoughts and give them the privacy they need at this time."
Bobbie was a member of the Willie Nelson and Family band for more than 50 years. Nelson and his sister were very close, they even released a memoir together called "Me and Sister Bobbie: True Tales of the Family Band," in 2020.
At the time Nelson told People magazine, "She's my closest friend for a whole lifetime. I'm glad she's getting some recognition for what she's done with her life."
