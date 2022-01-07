Bon Jovi will be back on the road with a new tour By Chloe Melas, CNN Jan 7, 2022 Jan 7, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bon Jovi is hitting the road again.The rock 'n' roll band announced on Friday its Bon Jovi 2022 tour, which will kick off this spring.This is the first time the group has toured since 2019. "We have all missed touring and we know that nothing can replace the energy of a live show for the fans or the band," lead singer Jon Bon Jovi said in a press release.The tour will make its first stop in Omaha, Nebraska, on April 1, then head to cities like Milwaukee, Charlotte, Savannah, Tampa, Austin, Dallas and Nashville. Bon Jovi first formed in 1983 and since been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as well as the Songwriters Hall of Fame.They've sold over 130 million albums worldwide with songs that have become anthems for their fans like "Livin' on a Prayer" and "It's My Life."Tickets go on-sale January 14.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Celebrities Jon Bon Jovi Tour Music Band Charlotte Tampa Savannah Milwaukee More Entertainment Arts & Entertainment Everything We Know About ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 9 Paige Strout, TV Insider 1 hr ago 0 Albany Herald Entertainment Cancer-stricken mom takes out Times Square billboard to help her daughter find love By Marianne GarveyUpdated 1 hr ago 0 +2 Arts & Entertainment Renewed TV Shows 2022: Find Out Which Series Will Return for Another Season TV Insider Staff, TV InsiderUpdated 1 hr ago 0 +2 Arts & Entertainment Canceled TV Shows 2022: Which of Your Favorite Series Are Coming to an End? TV Insider Staff, TV InsiderUpdated 1 hr ago 0 Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Albany Eats Sign up for Albany Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in the Albany area sprinkled with recipes. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Trending Recipes Help Wanted Obituaries Virginia Slocumb Welfare Jan 6, 2022 Virginia Slocumb Welfare of Augusta, Georgia, passed away peac… Benjamin Bright Shellhass Jan 2, 2022 Benjamin Bright Shellhaas, 23, of Athens, Georgia passed away … William Elzie Register Jan 2, 2022 William Elzie Register, 95, of Tifton passed away Saturday, Ja… » More Obituaries Latest e-Edition Albany Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest News No. 2 Westover survives scare from Dougherty to remain unbeaten Dogs know when you're speaking a different language -- and talking nonsense A miner trapped in a Fayette County, Pennsylvania, mine collapse has died Congress Votes » More News Trending Recipes Latest Albany Herald classified ads Garage Multi-family Yard Sale Sat., 1/8 @ 8AM 124 W. Doublegate Multi-family Yard Sale Sat., 1/8 @ 8AM 124 W. Doublegate … Garage Multi-family Yard Sale Sat., 1/8 @ 8AM Multi-family Yard Sale Sat., 1/8 @ 8AM 124 W. Doublegate Drive Garage Estate Downsizing Sale by Rita Strickland This is a beautiful Estate Downsizing Sale by Rita Strickland This is a beaut… » More classified ads Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesA record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in NovemberTornado Watch for southwest Georgia expiresBenjamin Bright ShellhassLegal challenge filed after Kemp signs new district maps into lawAhmaud Arbery's killers sentenced to life in prison for 25-year-old Black man's murder'Nutty' Lee County business is for the birdsPhoebe Board approves $140 million expansion planPair of single-vehicle crashes result in one death, one with serious injuriesMiddle, south Georgia law enforcement agencies land federal grants'Put the chain on them': Operation New Year brings 143 criminal counts against Purps gang Images Videos CollectionsCities with the most expensive homes in Albany, Georgia metro areaPHOTOS: Monroe vs. Bainbridge BasketballCounties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in GeorgiaGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, Jan. 7-9Most rural counties in GeorgiaTheir last holiday season... These stars passed away in over Christmas and New Year'sIn memoriam: The stars we lost in 2021...10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — Jan. 3‘I still have side effects’: Celebrities who have opened up about their COVID-19 experiencesBest colleges in Georgia Newspaper Ads Join the Conversation greybeige said: Biden "hopes" for alot of things but he has no clue how to make them happen. View more greybeige said: And who is "we"? Don't you mean "I"? View more greybeige said: Also known as "passing the buck" View more >> More recent comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.