ALBANY — Andy Warhol is one of America’s most famous artists, and also one of the country’s most controversial cultural figures. On Nov. 17, he will be the topic of discussion at the AMA Art Lovers Book Club meeting.
At its 6 p.m. meeting in the Willson Auditorium at the AMA, the Book Club will explore selections from “The Andy Warhol Diaries,” edited by Pat Hackett. Chloe Hinton, AMA development and membership director, will host the discussion on the journal.
Because of the length of “The Andy Warhol Diaries,” Hinton is encouraging club members to read the opening and closing sections, and to pick out selections they would like to discuss at the meeting.
“This book is truly hard to put down,” Annie Vanoteghem, director of education and public programming for the AMA, said. “Andy Warhol created art out of everything he touched, and his diaries are no exception. He shows readers how he saw the world, full of simplicity with a humorous touch.”
Warhol (1928-87) has certainly surpassed the proverbial “15 minutes of fame,” a phrase he is credited with coining. He was a leader in the Pop Art Movement in the 1960s as he explored the relationships of artistic expression, advertising and celebrity culture that flourished that decade. He worked in painting, silkscreening, sculpture and photography, but also was a filmmaker, music manager and magazine founder.
Artworks by Warhol are in the AMA’s permanent collection — “Miss Lillian” (1977), a silkscreen on paper of President Carter’s mother, the late Lillian Carter, and the series of silkscreen and watercolor on paper “Hand-Colored Flowers” (1974).
His “Campbell’s Soup Cans” (1962) and “Marilyn Diptych” (1962) of Marilyn Monroe are his best-known silkscreen paintings. Visitors to the 2019 AMA ChalkFest in Albany could see the lasting power of both pieces, which were reinterpreted by professional chalk artists at the street festival.
At his New York studio known as The Factory, the Pittsburgh native attracted an eclectic group that included intellectuals, rich patrons, celebrities, drag queens and street people.
There is no cost to participate in the book club, but space is limited. Email Vanoteghem at annie.vanoteghem@albanymuseum.com to reserve a spot. You may also contact Vanoteghem by calling (229) 439-8400.
The AMA is following guidance health officials in regard to activities conducted at the museum.
Space is limited to a maximum of 12 participants at the book club meeting. Guests entering the AMA are asked to wear masks to protect others, and to allow at least 6 feet of space between them and anyone who is not in their party.
The AMA Art Lovers Book Club, in its second season, has meetings scheduled every two months so that club members have plenty of time to obtain and read the books before each session. They are conducted at 6 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month at the AMA. Club members may attend as many or as few meetings as they want.
Books selected for upcoming meetings dates are:
♦ Jan. 19: “In her Hands” by Alan Schroeder;
♦ March 16: “Loving Frank” by Nancy Horan.
