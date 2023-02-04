book review.jpg

In “Flush: A Biography” we are fortunate to experience the range and gravitas of Virginia Woolf but at a volume level that makes the book a page-turner.

 Special Photo

I almost hesitate to say that the famous British author Virginia Woolf is the creator of this short novel, a fictitious biography of a most appealing Cocker spaniel named Flush, because this is the same author whose essay “A Room of One’s Own” many students have read, only to be left with a bitter taste in their mouth.

The latter is an account and manifesto of the plight of women as late as the early 20th century, in which the education afforded men was either completely denied women or half-granted at best. Men were wondering why a woman needed an education when she was destined for marriage, childbirth, and, if her social status allowed, playing the piano and sewing of decorative items as means of self-expression.

Tags