I almost hesitate to say that the famous British author Virginia Woolf is the creator of this short novel, a fictitious biography of a most appealing Cocker spaniel named Flush, because this is the same author whose essay “A Room of One’s Own” many students have read, only to be left with a bitter taste in their mouth.
The latter is an account and manifesto of the plight of women as late as the early 20th century, in which the education afforded men was either completely denied women or half-granted at best. Men were wondering why a woman needed an education when she was destined for marriage, childbirth, and, if her social status allowed, playing the piano and sewing of decorative items as means of self-expression.
But fear not, if you are not in a state of mind to read something depressing and rage-inducing concerning the oppressed, in “Flush: A Biography” we are fortunate to experience the range and gravitas of Virginia Woolf but at a volume level that makes the book a page-turner. Its subject, the life of the Cocker spaniel Flush, rivals any adventures of “The Secret Life of Pets,” “101 Dalmatians” or “Lassie.”
The sensations, the imagery, the emotional range Woolf’s words evoke are a feast for any dog lover. Woolf’s satirical bites make for wonderful treats, as it is clear this story is about a dog, but really, it is also a story about us, as human beings. Because anytime we approach the subject of animals it is about us. In addition, the story includes fictional characters based on famous poets Elizabeth Barrett Browning and Robert Browning, but you don’t have to know them from Adam’s housecat to enjoy this canine chronicle.
Flush is born circa 1842 (like any good biographer, the narrator informs an exact date of birth is not possible to establish), and after a brief stay with the Mitford family, which features a beautiful sensory description of the countryside and nature from the point of view of the dog, the very pedigreed and valuable dog is reluctantly sold by its owner to be a companion to Miss Barrett, a woman of wealth living in the finest of neighborhoods in London.
We get to explore, alongside Flush, what it is like to move into a family mansion of a rich merchant who has accumulated wealth and decorations from explorations and exploitations of the East, as was for a long time the habit of the English. It is here also that Flush sees his reflection in a mirror for the first time, and reflection is impossible to avoid when we pause our reading. The book has us asking questions about the meaning of relationships. What does it mean to be a human being and have an animal as a companion? Does an animal complement us? Do we ever act selfish in our relationship with an animal? Are we manipulative?
These questions could weigh heavily on our minds, but fortunately we are so absorbed in the sensations of both Flush, the spaniel, and Miss Barrett, that translating their companionship into the notion that much and many of our human relationships are of a transactional nature becomes digestible like a meal taken with antacids.
The book features plenty of adventure, including Flush’s being kid- or dog-napped, Flush experiencing the life of a Romeo in Italy as he travels with his wealthy human mistress, the pondering of what it means to live in a class-conscious society and being on top as well as on the bottom, and we experience with Flush the difficulties of suppressing instincts and being forced to live indoors and with limitations, all at the expense of having a very nice roof over our head.
Readers who are animal companions or have animal companions, are dog owners, or keepers of dogs, or use the word “pets” will recognize the behavioral patterns of the animal and human being, the wonderful and annoying parts. The attempt of Flush to read Miss Barrett and the effort of Miss Barret to do the same onto him offers “aha” moments of lives intertwined. Just about the only behavior we do not see depicted in the book is a pet peeing or pooping on the carpet, but barking and nipping and whining, and licking and kissing, and what might be behind all that action, it unfolds on the page or screen of the book (which is 99 cents on Kindle, by the way).
Why should we read “Flush: A Biography” when we might as easily pick up something like USA Today, available like weeds throughout hotels in America? Entertainment and poetic beauty (referring to the book on that one) aside, even for the love of dogs, we should read “Flush” because it can help us realize infractions on the animal world by humans is not limited to obvious abuse such as putting dogs on a chain or having them fight and betting on them.
Our hero Flush, champion of the senses, will convey to us how in subtle ways, no matter how much we mean well and conduct ourselves in interactions with all creatures on this earth, even the “best” among us can do a little better. It turns out that despite animal and human beings frequently being classified as separate and animals not capable of such feats as human speech, Flush the Cocker spaniel managed to speak to us after all.