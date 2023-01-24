metamorphasis.jfif

Book Review: The Metamorphosis by Franz Kafka — a classic that is not dull and costs 99 cents at most

I have just finished re-reading Franz Kafka’s novella, “The Metamorphosis,” and I was surprised how readable it was. The translation from the German of this edition, which also contains several short stories (available as a 99-cent Kindle book by Penguin), is precise, but not in a cold, stereotypical way. It is as if we are taken for a walk by a non-threatening narrator, and I almost hesitate to use the word “warm” or “cozy,” but considering the serious subject matter and the abject selfishness and cruelty portrayed by the characters (a reflection and an indictment of humankind as whole), it is difficult to put down the book because the sentences are easy to navigate and we wonder what will happen next.

