BOSTON, Ga. -- Whether you are a gardener with an interest in growing camellias, a photographer looking for beautiful blooms, an artist who enjoys painting flowers, someone who just enjoys beautiful flowers or you would like a trip down memory lane to those days when your grandmother displayed her prize blooms on the family dinner table, the Wiregrass Camellia Society’s Boston show is worth the trip.
Scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, the show is held in the fellowship hall of Boston Baptist Church at 143 S. Main St. The public is invited to enjoy the show from 1-4 p.m. both days. Camellia bushes of many varieties will be for sale, as well, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
The show, sanctioned by the American Camellia Society, is conducted according to ACS rules and regulations, as revised. Carol Selph, a member and camellia grower extraordinaire, says, “Awards will be made in 22 classes: ribbons for first, second and third places will be given. A winner in 21 other categories will also be recognized and monetary awards given.”
Sandra Jones is the president of the Wiregrass Camellia Society and is swerving as the show chairman. Jerry Selph is judges chairman.
There is no admission charge to come in and view 1,000-plus blooms. For more information, text (229) 474-2801. Information can also be found at www.bostonga.com/events blog.