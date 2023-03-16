It's hard to keep serial killers down for long when it comes to movies and TV, especially when questions linger about the underlying case. "Boston Strangler" seems much cut from that "Zodiac" true-crime cloth, also placing the focus on an intrepid journalist, in this case at a newspaper that, notably, no longer exists.

To those whose knowledge of the case begins and ends with the conviction of Albert DeSalvo, or who remember the highly fictionalized movie that starred Tony Curtis, this taut film (premiering, somewhat surprisingly, directly on Hulu) indicates it might warrant another look. Watching reporters navigate the maze of Boston politics also brings to mind the Oscar-winning "Spotlight," on a lesser level, with an especially pointed note of misogyny and sexism in this early-1960s setting for good measure.

