Brad Pitt is a changed man.
The actor interviewed Anthony Hopkins for Interview Magazine about his upcoming movie "The Two Popes" and the conversation quickly pivoted to Pitt's life.
For one thing, he cries now.
"I am quite famously a not-crier. Is that a term?" Pitt said. "I hadn't cried in, like, 20 years, and now I find myself, at this latter stage, much more moved -- moved by my kids, moved by friends, moved by the news. Just moved. I think it's a good sign. I don't know where it's going, but I think it's a good sign."
Pitt and Hopkins, who starred together in "Legends of the Fall" and "Meet Joe Black," also discussed self-awareness and learning from mistakes.
"We've always placed great importance on the mistake," Pitt said. "But the next move, what you do after the mistake, is what really defines a person. We're all going to make mistakes. But what is that next step? We don't, as a culture, seem to stick around to see what that person's next step is. And that's the part I find so much more invigorating and interesting."
Pitt, who has been in a public divorce battle with Angelina Jolie since 2016, also discussed his decision to become sober. He recently told the New York Times that he stopped drinking following his split from Jolie.
"I'm realizing, as a real act of forgiveness for myself for all the choices that I've made that I'm not proud of, that I value those missteps, because they led to some wisdom, which led to something else," he said. "You can't have one without the other. I see it as something I'm just now getting my arms around at this time in my life. But I certainly don't feel like I can take credit for any of it."