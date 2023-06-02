(CNN) — Brad Pitt is not backing down from his legal fight against his ex-wife Angelina Jolie over a French winery they once owned together..

In new legal documents filed Thursday by Pitt’s attorneys and obtained by CNN, the actor calls Jolie’s sale of her stake of Château Miraval in 2021 “vindictive” after an “adverse custody ruling.”

