Bravo announces 'The Real Housewives of Dubai' By Chloe Melas, CNN Nov 1, 2021 Dubai better get ready because Bravo's "Real Housewives" is headed there next.Andy Cohen, the executive producer of the popular reality series' announced on the Today Show Monday that the network is launching "The Real Housewives of Dubai."The show, which has not yet begun filming, will premiere sometime next year.Although there are spinoffs of the franchise that do air all over the globe, this is the first time the network has produced an international version of the popular reality show. Cohen said during his morning show appearance that the new series will "blow the lid off the entire franchise."The cast has not been announced but a press release for the show reads, "over-the-top opulence, jaw-dropping modern architecture and wild nightlife scene."The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 