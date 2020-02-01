ALBANY -- The Flint Riverkeeper will celebrate its relationship with the downtown Pretoria Fields Brewery Friday during Shoalie Night at Pretoria.
The brewery will present the environmental group a check for the 2019 proceeds from its successful Shoalie IPA beer. Music and food will be part of the event, which is scheduled for 6-8 p.m.
Jessica Rutledge, the operations coordinator for the Riverkeeper organization, encouraged the public to attend the event and "help us restore and protect fishable, swimmable, and drinkable waters of Georgia’s most productive and diverse watershed."
The offices of the Flint Riverkeeper are located at 102 Pine Ave. in Albany. Contact the organization by calling (229) 435-2241 or through social media at www.facebook.com/FlintRiverkeeper and https://twitter.com/flintkeeper.
