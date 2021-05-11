The Brit Awards, which highlight music, are taking place Tuesday.
The full list of nominees follows. Check back for winners throughout the night.
British Male
AJ Tracey
Headie One
J Hus
Joel Corry
Youngblud
British Female
Arlo Parks
Celeste
Dua Lipa
Jessie Ware
Lianne La Havas
British Group
Bicep
Biffy Clyro
Little Mix
The 1975
Young T & Bugsey
Breakthrough
Arlo Parks
Bicep
Celeste
Joel Corry
Young T & Bugsey
British Album
Arlo Parks, "Collapsed In Sunbeams"
Celeste, "Not Your Muse"
Dua Lipa, "Future Nostalgia"
J Hus, "Big Conspiracy"
Jessie Ware, "What's Your Pleasure?"
International Female
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Miley Cyrus
Taylor Swift
International Male
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Childish Gambino
Tame Impala
The Weeknd
International Group
BTS
Fontaines D.C.
Foo Fighters
Haim
Run The Jewels
British Single
"Rain," AJ Tracey and Aitch ft Tay Keith.
"Don't Need Love," 220 Kid and Gracey
"Physical," Dua Lipa
"Head & Heart," Joel Corry ft. MNEK
"Watermelon Sugar," Harry Styles
"Ain't It Different," Headie One ft AJ Tracey and Stormzy
"Lighter," Nathan Dawe ft KSI
"Secrets," Regard and Raye
"Rover," S1mba feat DTG
"Don't Rush," Young T & Bugsey ft Headie One
"Rising Star," Griff
