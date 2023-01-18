British actor Julian Sands identified as missing hiker

British actor Julian Sands, seen here at the 76th Venice Film Festival in September of 2019, has been identified as a hiker missing in the Mt. Baldy, California area since last Friday, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

 Piroschka van de Wouw/Reuters

British actor Julian Sands, known for his work in shows like "24" and movies like "A Room with a View" and "Arachnophobia," has been identified as a hiker missing in the Mt. Baldy, California area since last Friday, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Sands was reported missing at 7:30pm on January 13, Gloria Huerta, a spokesperson with the department, tells CNN.

