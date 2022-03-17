Britney Spears deletes her Instagram account again By Lisa Respers France, CNN Mar 17, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Insert the obligatory "Oops, she did it again" reference here.Britney Spears has once again disappeared from InstagramOn Wednesday, her followers noticed that Spears had deactivated her account, just as she had back in September.She had most recently been using her account to speak out about her fractured familial relationships and what she says was how she was treated during her conservatorship that ended last year. In September, she was only gone from Instagram for a week before returning to celebrate her engagement to Sam Asghari.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Britney Spears Celebrities Companies Facebook Instagram Account Computer Science Commerce Follower Cable News Network Sam Asghari Warnermedia Company Oops More Entertainment Albany Herald Entertainment Kanye West suspended from Instagram for 24 hours after directing racial slur at Trevor Noah By Donie O'Sullivan, CNN 12 hrs ago 0 +47 Slideshows featured Best ‘Big Bang Theory’ episodes of all time By Michelle Tompkins StackerUpdated 17 hrs ago 0 Albany Herald Entertainment featured Albany Symphony celebrates St. Patrick's Day with annual fundraiser From staff reports Updated 19 hrs ago 0 Albany Herald Entertainment featured Albany Museum of Art sets date for ChalkFest 2022 By Carlton Fletcher carlton.fletcher@albanyherald.com Updated 17 hrs ago 0 Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Albany Eats Sign up for Albany Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in the Albany area sprinkled with recipes. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Trending Recipes Follow all the latest coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in Albany and around the world at albanyherald.com/coronavirus. Help Wanted Obituaries Linda Harrell Presson Mar 15, 2022 Ms. Linda H. Presson, 74, passed away unexpectedly at MUSC in … Sandra Lee Griffith Mar 14, 2022 Mrs. Sandra Lee Griffith, 81, of Albany, passed away on Monday… Ronald Wilbur Nunneley Mar 14, 2022 Ronald Wilbur "Ron" Nunneley, 89 passed away March 10, 2022 at… » More Obituaries Latest e-Edition Albany Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest News Yes, you did see Stacey Abrams make a cameo in Star Trek Discovery's season finale Britney Spears deletes her Instagram account again Review: ‘Welcome to Flatch’ Is Good for the Occasional Chuckle Let the traffic flow » More News Trending Recipes Latest Albany Herald classified ads Apartment WILD PINES APARTMENTS 600 SANDS DR. Bedrooms: 3 WILD PINES APARTMENTS 600 SANDS DR. ALBANY, GA 31705 Wait… Garage ESTATE SALE, Sat. 8am-until. 118 Springdale Dr., off Philema Rd. ESTATE SALE, Sat. 8am-until. 118 Springdale Dr., off Phil… Job The Stewart County Board of Elections is accepting applications for The Stewart County Board of Elections is accepting applic… » More classified ads Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections Articles‘I’m a white civil rights activist’: Former KKK leader running for office in North GeorgiaHow to watch Volodymyr Zelensky's virtual address to CongressPolice are warning drivers to protect against gas thefts as oil prices soar. Here's what they recommendFormer Mitchell-Baker star Al Pinkins named interim head basketball coach at FloridaAfter 549 days in 9 hospitals and facilities with Covid-19, this man is finally homeA 4th dose of Covid-19 vaccine will be needed, Pfizer's CEO says, but the company is working on a shot to handle all variantsRebecca Lea Ward (Hatt)Former UGA football player arrested for murder of RaceTrac clerk in Oconee CountyTwo wildfires in the Florida Panhandle are now 95% contained, forest service saysPhoebe Foundation Board of Directors names new chair Images Videos CollectionsPHOTOS: Hammer Jam 2022 at Merry Acres Inn in AlbanyCELEBRITY ON THE MARKET: Former NASCAR star Tony Stewart is selling his Indiana mansion — which includes an indoor river — for $30 millionPHOTOS: Players match wits in weekend Chess Champions tournament in AlbanyGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, March 11-13CAPITOL BEAT: 5 stories to know from last week at the General AssemblyPHOTOS: Joyce Barlow kicks off campaign for District 151 in AlbanyThese 20 metro areas show the massive flux in US housing inventory over the last yearHighest paying jobs in Tallahassee that require a graduate degreePHOTOS: Flint RiverQuarium partners with Albany State University for inaugural Artesian City RendezvousHighest paying jobs in Valdosta that require a graduate degree Newspaper Ads Join the Conversation greybeige said: Too bad that UGA did not award this full ride scholarship to a needy student who would take advantage of a free education and do something pos… View more Red dog said: Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin called voters "stupid" on Sunday for blaming President Biden's handling of rising gas prices. There i… View more Miss Daisy said: Dumping more and more government (taxpayer) money on a problem is not the answer. It is like furnishing drug addicts with more and more free d… View more >> More recent comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.